Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $2,253,111.84 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,535.68. The trade was a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $4,703,815.53.

On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $4,596,610.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 14.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

