Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Holdings Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.