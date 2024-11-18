Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,505 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,571,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

