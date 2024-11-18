Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bruker by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 779,549 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $36,472,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 123.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,444,000 after buying an additional 307,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 78.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 260,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Bruker by 262.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 333,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 241,959 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 5.9 %

BRKR stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.