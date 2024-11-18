Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $2.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lucid Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

