Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $445.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

