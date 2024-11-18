Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,340. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

