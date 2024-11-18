Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE CYH opened at $3.84 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $533.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.