Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Coty worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coty by 789.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after buying an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at $8,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

