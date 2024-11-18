Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,710,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GATX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,106,000 after buying an additional 40,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 370,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,632,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $151.53 on Monday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

