Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.