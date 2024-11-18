Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $191.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.93 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.