CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,361,760.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $1,636,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $336.75 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.86 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 488.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Argus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

