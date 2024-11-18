CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 79,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI opened at $403.98 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.81 and a 1 year high of $428.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.06. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total value of $404,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,522,043.42. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

