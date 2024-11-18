CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $305.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.63 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $183.28 and a twelve month high of $318.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
