Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.67. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $314.57 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $125,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 229.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $4,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

