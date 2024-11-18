Dillard’s Q1 EPS Forecast Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $31.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $426.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.67. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $314.57 and a 52-week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.98 earnings per share.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

