Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

