Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4,395.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 44.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 62.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

