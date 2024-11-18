DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.09 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

