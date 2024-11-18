Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 14,800 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,519,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 190,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 190,083 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $11.02 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

