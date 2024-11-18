Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FBK opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,906,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248,891. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

