Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 12,520 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Bramble sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $351,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,489,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,281,878.40. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,645. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.