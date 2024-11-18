Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 1,128 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $186.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.34 and a one year high of $199.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

