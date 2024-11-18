Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 13,750 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 590,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.82.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.