Entropy Technologies LP Has $203,000 Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ADT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.49 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

