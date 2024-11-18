Entropy Technologies LP Invests $122,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

