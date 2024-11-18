Entropy Technologies LP Invests $157,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 248.81 and a beta of 2.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

