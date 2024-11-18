Entropy Technologies LP Invests $211,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 62.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 116.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 59.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sylvamo by 149.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.4 %

SLVM stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.47 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.