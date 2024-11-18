Entropy Technologies LP Invests $64,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
Shares of MDXG stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
