Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $138,000 Investment in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,188.60. The trade was a 91.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
Shares of SMR stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.12. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $27.54.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
