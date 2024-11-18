Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $138,000 Investment in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,188.60. The trade was a 91.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.12. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.