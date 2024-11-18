Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $155,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 16.7 %

EBS stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

