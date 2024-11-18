Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,268,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 236,423 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,873,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after buying an additional 64,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,889,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 399,616 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $741.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

