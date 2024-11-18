Entropy Technologies LP Sells 7,197 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $359.42 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.43 and its 200 day moving average is $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.