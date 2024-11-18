Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 10.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQR opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 110.66%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

