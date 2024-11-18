ESCO Technologies’ (ESE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of ESE opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 290,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,632,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,455,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,077,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

