FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $483.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

