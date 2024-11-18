FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $521.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $471.00 to $521.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $483.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.60 and its 200 day moving average is $433.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

