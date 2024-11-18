Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 312,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 430,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 82.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

