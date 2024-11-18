Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after buying an additional 90,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 430,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,422,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 82.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.