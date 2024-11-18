Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

