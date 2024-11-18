Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $322.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.58. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

