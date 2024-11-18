GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 8,141 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.5 %

CP opened at $73.99 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

