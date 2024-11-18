GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.