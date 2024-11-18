GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 4,202 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,738,000 after buying an additional 231,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 72.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $99.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

