GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $37.77 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 25.93%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

