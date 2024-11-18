GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $690,000 Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 605.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 274,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE NUS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $376.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

