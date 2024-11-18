GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $703,000 Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Bioventus worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 13.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $912.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

