GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $3,183,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $222,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.