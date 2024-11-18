GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $674,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $2,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 240,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

